Chicago woman hopes public can help find missing engagement ring weeks before wedding

A Chicago woman is hoping the public can help her find her engagement ring, which she lost in Lakeview, less than three weeks before her wedding.

Eliana Laddusaw said the ring was made from a diamond given by her fiancé's grandmother and means a lot to the family.

"This ring was given to my fiancé by his grandma when he was thinking about proposing," she said. "She kind of gave him a little bit of a nudge and offered to give us the diamond, and he had the ring kind of made to look like hers."

Eliana Laddusaw

She had it in her pocket, attached to a bracelet, when it fell out onto the street on Broadway and Surf on Aug. 19.

Security cameras in the area where she dropped it captured someone on a bike who seemed to stop and may have picked it up before riding off shortly before 5 p.m. on that day. If the man did find her ring, Laddusaw hopes he will return it.

"I mean, if I found a ring I would most certainly want to turn it in, but maybe you don't know what to do with it, so this is a sign that there is something that you can do with it, to try to reunite it with somebody," she said. "But yeah, just put yourself in the person's shoes."

The couple put flyers all over the neighborhood and are spreading the word on social media as well. They also have Chicago police working on the case.

If you've seen the ring or have any information, reach out to CPD or to CBS News Chicago and we can get you in touch with the couple that is so desperate to reunite with the heirloom.