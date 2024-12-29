Chicago woman charged with fatally stabbing another during fight outside West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in the deadly stabbing of another woman Friday morning during a fight outside a gas station in the Austin neighborhood.

Kimari Tousant, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death or injury.

Chicago police said around 12:15 a.m., the victim, identified as 20-year-old Jessica Flag by the Medical Examiner's Office, approached another woman, later identified as Tousant, in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue. The two began to fight, and both suffered multiple injuries from a sharp object.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died. Tousant was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with multiple cuts to the arm and was placed in custody hours later.

She is expected to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.