Chicago White Sox Double Duty Classic to honor Black baseball pioneers, showcase new talent
The Chicago White Sox on Wednesday were set to honor Black baseball pioneers with the Double Duty Classic at Rate Field.
The All-Star Showcase features top inner-city high school players from across the country, while celebrating the history of the Negro Leagues.
The Double Duty Classic takes its name from Ted "Double Duty" Radcliffe, a Negro Leagues standout who played and managed for several teams, including the Chicago American Giants.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the games beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.