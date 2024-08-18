Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek two men who robbed gas station at gunpoint

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning West Englewood residents of two gas station robberies involving two men with a rifle. 

Police say the incidents happened in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Aug. 4 and Aug 14. 

Victims say in each case, two men went into the Clark Gas Station with rifles in their waistbands and demanded a pack of Backwoods Cigars and drinks. 

The men are described as between the ages of 18 and 21, wearing black hoodies and carrying a black rifle, police say. 

After the robbery, the men drove away in a gray 2021 Nissan SUV. 

The following are the incident times and locations: 

  • 6100 Block of South Ashland Ave on August 14, 2024, at 12:30 a.m.
  • 6100 Block of South Ashland Ave on August 4, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312)747-8380. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

