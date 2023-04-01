Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More spring-like temperatures in store

By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmer pattern is ahead for the next few days in the Chicago area. More spring-like temperatures are in store, but spring storms return on Tuesday. 

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. 

Expect Sunday to be partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 59 degrees. 

Temperatures will remain near 60 degrees through Tuesday. Tuesday brings another round of showers and possible strong storms. 

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

