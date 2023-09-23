Chicago Weekend Shootings: 86-year-old man killed, 10 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person was killed, and 10 people were hurt in shootings during the weekend in Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 86.

In the first shooting from the weekend, A 49-year-old man was shot while outside Friday, in the 3600 block of West Fifth Avenue around 5:21 p.m.

Police said the victim was standing on the street when he observed a known offender who produced a silver handgun and fled in a silver truck. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and self-transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 57-year-old man was shot around 6:33 p.m. in the 800 block of East 55th Street in Hyde Park.

Police say the victim was struck in the leg by gunfire and self-transported to Insight Hospital in good condition.

Around 8:50 p.m. Friday, a male victim walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center, in the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the left thigh in good condition.

The victim was very uncooperative with officers about the shooting and refused to answer any questions, police said.

Two other men were shot just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lexington Street.

Police say both victims heard shots and felt pain. A 37-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the rear and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second unaged man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:35 p.m. Friday, in the 2600 block of West 51st Street, a man, 35, was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 12:02 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of West 118th Street, a woman, 48, was standing on the street when an unknown vehicle approached and a person fired shots from inside. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the inner right thigh and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 12:23 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of West 71st Street, a 21-year-old man was exiting his home when he observed a dark sedan approaching and someone unknown fired shots from the vehicle. The victim returned gunfire and was then taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At 12:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 7200 block of South Wood Street, a man, 34, walked into Holy Cross Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right shoulder in good condition. The victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions.

At 3:26 Saturday, in the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, a woman, 28, was walking northbound on Pulaski when a black truck approached and someone unknown fired shots in her direction. The victim was struck in the chest and chin and was taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition

At 9:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 8100 block of South Throop Street, the victim, an 86-year-old man

This is a developing story.