Chicago shooting leaves 86-year-old man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 86-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Throop Street.

Chicago police said the victim was found outside with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Two detectives.