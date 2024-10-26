2 dead, 5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed and five others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 52.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 52-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 5:11 p.m. when he was struck in the leg by gunfire. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, around 7:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue, a 15-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was approached by two unknown offenders on two motorized scooters. One of them produced a handgun and fired shots.

The teen was struck in the back and arm and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, initially reported in serious condition.

Minutes later, around 7:30 p.m., in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, a 23-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was struck in the lower body by gunfire. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Then, just before midnight, a 28-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:38 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive, two men were standing in a parking area when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died on the scene. The second man was taken by Chicago fire crews to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and chest.

Around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street, a 37-year-old man was shot while standing in an alley in the 3900 block of West Lexington Avenue. Police said a known male offender approached the victim and fired shots. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

