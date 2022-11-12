Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 4 wounded across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and four others were wounded in weekend shootings as of Friday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 64.

In the weekend's first shooting, a would-be robber is shot dead and a store clerk is also wounded during an attempted robbery in South Shore Friday evening.

A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

A witness in the supermarket, who is a concealed carry license holder, produced a firearm and fired at the robber. The suspect fired back - striking the clerk in the chest and back.

Police say the clerk, a 64-year-old man, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The suspect was shot in the chest and was pronounced on scene.

Three handguns have been recovered.

Less than a half hour later, a 33-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car, in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville.

Police said around 6:45 p.m., the victim was inside the car when a red-colored SUV pulled up alongside and fired shots – striking him in the cheek, nose, arm, and shoulder.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot during an argument in the 0-100 block of West 103rd Street Friday.

Police said around 7:52 p.m., the victim was standing on the street arguing with another man who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive.

The teen was outside around 9:46 p.m. walking when he was shot at by an unknown suspect who was traveling in a red SUV, police said.

The victim was shot in the thigh and was transported to U of C in good condition.

This is a developing story.