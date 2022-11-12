Chicago shooting: One dead, another wounded after attempted robbery of South Shore store

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after an attempted robbery and an exchange of gunfire at a supermarket in the South Shore neighborhood Friday evening.

A suspect attempted to rob the supermarket in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street around 6:20 p.m. by entering the store with a handgun, according to Chicago police.

A witness, a 64-year-old man, inside the supermarket had his own gun and fired it towards the suspect. Police said he was a licensed gun carrier.

The suspect returned fire striking the witness.

The suspect was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said three handguns were recovered.

Detectives are investigating.