Chicago weekend shootings: 2 dead, 4 others hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two people were killed, and four others were hurt in shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 24 to 36.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, two people were shot while inside a car in the 3500 block of West Schraeder Drive in Garfield Park around 5:24 p.m.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was struck in the thigh and hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The second victim, an unknown male, was struck in the body and was pronounced dead.

Later in the evening, another man was also shot and killed while inside a car around 8:39 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue in Rogers Park.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, and an unknown driver fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 24-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head in the 0-100 block of West 110th Street in Roseland.

Police said around 7:29, the 24-year-old victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired. She was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 3 a.m., in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, two men were in a vehicle when an occupant in a blue SUV fired shots. A 31-year-old man was taken by CFD to Stroger in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also taken by CFD to Stroger in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and torso.



This is a developing story.