Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot and wounded in Chicago's West Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 shot and wounded in Chicago's West Garfield Park
2 shot and wounded in Chicago's West Garfield Park 00:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Garfield Park, two people were shot at Lake and Central Park.

One is in good condition, the other is listed in serious condition.

Chicago police said it happened in the 3500 block of W. Schraeder around 5:24 p.m. on Friday.

A 36-year-old man and another male were inside a vehicle when they were hit by gunfire. CPD said no one is in custody. 

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 6:51 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.