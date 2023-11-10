2 shot and wounded in Chicago's West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Garfield Park, two people were shot at Lake and Central Park.

One is in good condition, the other is listed in serious condition.

Chicago police said it happened in the 3500 block of W. Schraeder around 5:24 p.m. on Friday.

A 36-year-old man and another male were inside a vehicle when they were hit by gunfire. CPD said no one is in custody.

This is a developing story.