Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 8 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person was killed, and eight others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 61.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 39-year-old man was struck by gunfire while on the sidewalk in East Garfield Park Friday evening.

Police say around 5:40 p.m., the victim was approached by an unknown suspect, in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street, who produced a firearm and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening around 7:23 p.m., In the 5200 block of South Halsted Street in Back of the Yards, a 61-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were on the street when they both were shot by an unknown suspect

The man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The boy was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was shot on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m., in the 6700 block of South May Street in Englewood.

The victim told police five unknown men approached him and began shooting.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right shoulder and was taken by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:59 p.m. Friday, in the 3800 block of West 47th Street, a 29-year-old man was driving westbound on 47th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 12400 block of South Halsted Street, a 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect in a blue Dodge Charger approached alongside and began shooting toward her. The victim ran to a nearby business where she collapsed. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken by CFD to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At 1:11 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of South Archer Avenue, a man, 35, was driving in his car when a black Dodge Ram approached and someone unknown fired multiple shots from the vehicle. The victim suffered a graze wound to the left calf and refused medical attention on the scene.

At 2:43 A.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of South State Street, a 30-year-old man was standing in the residential lobby of an apartment building

At 6:43 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of West 95th Street, a 52-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body by gunfire. he was transported to Advocate Christ in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by Area Two detectives.

