7 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least seven people are injured following shootings across Chicago during the weekend as of Saturday afternoon. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 54.

Five people, including a newborn baby, were injured Saturday in a shooting that led to a rollover crash in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 12:14 p.m.

Police say the victims were in a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Wood Street when an unknown man started shooting in their direction. The victims tried to flee but crashed their vehicle, which flipped and struck two parked vehicles.

A 40-year-old man in the vehicle was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 37-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The baby and two other female passengers were taken to local hospitals for observation, police say.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Friday

At 5:04 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Torrence, a 54-year-old man was walking southbound when his knee hurt. Police say he later realized he had been shot and self-transported to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Saturday

At 3:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt, a 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red minivan started shooting. The man was struck in the groin area and transported by CFD to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The woman was struck in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

At 3:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Chicago, two women were in an argument when one shot the other. The 25-year-old victim was struck twice in the right leg and twice in the right knee. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 9 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis, a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot in the left elbow. He then self-transported to Humboldt Park Health Center, where he was reportedly stable.

No one is in custody in any of these incidents unless otherwise noted.

