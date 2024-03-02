4 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least four people were hurt in shootings across Chicago during the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 30.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was shot while driving in the 500 block of South Western Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Police said the victim heard shots and felt pain in his left hand. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Saturday

A 19-year-old man was critically hurt following a shooting in the 5000 block of West Belden Avenue around 1:01 a.m.

The victim was dropped off at Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and left arm in critical condition. The circumstances are unknown at this time and no one is in custody.

Minutes later, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions about the incident, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot while outside, in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 4:43 a.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to both legs and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

No arrests were made in either incident.

