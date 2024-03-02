Watch CBS News
One killed, one critically injured in shooting after large teen gathering in Chicago's South Loop

By Beth Lawrence, Sara Machi

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a chaotic scene that led to a shooting in Chicago's South Loop Saturday evening. 

A heavy police presence could be seen near Roosevelt and Canal after a large group of young people gathered in the area. 

Police sources tell CBS 2 that two people were shot, one fatally. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed taking two victims to the hospital but could not verify their ages. 

It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody in the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

March 2, 2024

