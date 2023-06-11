Chicago weekend shootings: 3 dead, 7 teens among 26 people injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people are dead and 26 others are injured following shootings across the City of Chicago this weekend. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 59 years old.

In the first shooting of the weekend around 9 p.m. Friday night, police say a 51-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 111th Street when he was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Shortly later at 9:45 p.m., a man died in a traffic crash while trying to drive a shooting victim to the hospital. Police say a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Prairie when an unknown man shot him in the hand and foot. Another 33-year-old man was driving the shooting victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center when their vehicle struck a pole in the 4700 block of South King Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UofC where he was later pronounced dead. The shooting victim was transported to UofC by the Chicago fire department and was listed in fair condition.

Two people are injured, one critically, after they were shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:20 a.m. a 34-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were in a parked car in the 100 block of North Centra Park when someone started shooting. The 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The 34-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the righ hand.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest while trying to purchase a car from a social media marketplace in the city's Uptown neighborhood Saturday. Police say when the victim arrived near Montrose Avenue and Malden Street just after 3 p.m., two men pulled out handguns. The victim tried running away but was shot in the right side of the chest. He was in good condition Saturday night. Sources tell CBS 2 the fake sale was arranged on Facebook Marketplace.

At 3:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Karlov, a 22-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were both shot while working in a body shop. Police say a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The 22-year-old was shot in his left foot and transported to Mt. SInai in good condtion. The 59-year-old was shot in the foot and trasnported to Mt. Sinai in good condition Police say the 59-year-old was not being targeted.

On Sunday afternoon, three teenagers were injured in a shooting inside the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station. Police say around 2:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was involved in a fight with an unknown person on the sidewalk. The teen then fled into the vestibule area of the train station and was followed by the unknown attacker, who got out a gun and started shooting. The 19-year-old was shot in the right hand and right leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who were also in the vestibule were shot as well. the 18-year-old was shot in the left arm and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. The 16-year-old was struck in the right shoulder, the right arm and the lower back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Harding, a 21-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV started shooting. The victim was shot in the leg and trasnported to Humboldt Health in good condition.



At 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Campbell, a 49-year-old man was discovered on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.



At 11:08 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Howard, a 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a gray SUV started shooting. The victim was transported to St. Francis in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks.



At 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West Madison, a 41-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a silver sedan started shooting. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg.



At 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 10700 block of South Champlain, a 20-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire. He was tranpsort to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.



At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of North LeClaire Avenue, a 29-year-old man was on the street when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.





At 9:35 p.m. Saturday, in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, a 57-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm, and fired shots at the victim. She was shot in the right arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.



At 9:12 p.m. Saturday, in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street, a 25-year-old woman was on the street when she was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.



At 9:28 p.m. Saturday, in the 5300 block of West Oakdale Avenue, a 16-year-old boy was on the rear porch of a residence when he was shot in the head by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.



At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, in the 1700 block of West 48th Street, a man, 40, was near the rear of a residence when he was approached by an unknown suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the leg and was taken to U of C Hospital initially reported in good condition.



At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, a 15-year-old boy was on the street when he was shot in the right hand by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.



At 12:56 a.m. Sunday, in the 3700 block of West Division Street, a 27-year-old man was in the street when he was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of West 32nd Place, a 23-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect approached who produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim - striking her in the neck. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.



At 2:04 a.m. Sunday, in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street, a 17-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left hand by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.



At 3:11 a.m. Sunday, In the 12700 block of South Cornell Avenue, a 37-year-old man was on the street when he was shot in the right hand by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.



At 8:08 a.m. Sunday, in the 3100 block of West Redfield Drive, two men were outside when an unknown suspect approached



At 7 a.m. Sunday, in the 8300 block of South Chicago Avenue, a 31-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle when an unknown car approached the area and a suspect began firing a weapon out of the vehicle. The victim was shot in the right hand and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police say.





At 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove, a 16-year-old boy was in the parking lot of a gas station when he was shot in the foot by an unknown offender. He was transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.



At 6:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South St. Louis, a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unkown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, striking him multiple times. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.