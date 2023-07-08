Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 9 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and nine others were hurt in shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 43.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old woman was shot while walking on the sidewalk around 10:55 p.m., in the 7200 block of South Halsted Street in Englewood Friday evening.

She was struck in the forearm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

About an hour later around 11:40 p.m., five people were shot in the 1600 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park.

Police said the victims were on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and an argument ensued.

Unknown suspects from both vehicles opened fire - striking the victims.

Someone from the crowd exchanged gunfire but left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Two men, 37 and 29, were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. Two women, 26 and 29, were also struck and taken to St. Francis in good condition.

The fifth victim, a 36-year-old man, was grazed in the head by a bullet and refused medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests were made.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot just blocks away, in the 1900 block of West Howard Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and immediately felt pain. The victim self-transported to St Francis Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 4 a.m. Saturday, in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue, a 22-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk

At 10:48 a.m. Saturday, in the 8300 block of South Exchange Avenue, a 43-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown black vehicle approached and occupants from inside began shooting at the victim. The victim was shot in the face and left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 11:40 a.m. Saturday, in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, a 43-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was transported to U of C in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area One detectives.

