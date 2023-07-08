5 hurt during mass shooting in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are recovering following a mass shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street.

Chicago police say a group of people were on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached. An argument ensued before unknown suspects from inside both vehicles fired shots at the group - striking five people.

Someone from the crowd also exchanged gunshots and then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Four of the victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken in good condition. The second victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the right hip and was also taken in good condition.

The third victim, a 29-year-old woman, was struck in the left leg and was taken in good condition. The fourth victim, a 26-year-old woman, was shot in the right forearm and leg and was taken in good condition.

The fifth victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area three detectives are investigating the incident.