Chinatown shooting leaves 1 man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot in Chinatown Saturday night.

Police said officers responded to a person shot, in the 10-100 block of West Cermak Road just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was unable to provide details about the incident.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.