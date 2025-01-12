3 killed, 7 others hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were killed and seven others were hurt in shootings across Chicago as of Sunday afternoon. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 51.

Shootings from Saturday

In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk around 1 a.m. in an unknown area when shots were fired. He was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the right leg.

Police said the incident was reclassified to a non-criminal, accidental injury.

Nearly two hours later, around 2:58 a.m., another 18-year-old man was shot while in an alley in the 12200 block of South State Street.

The victim was dropped off at Roseland Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the left foot.

Also during the overnight hours, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 1100 block of South St. Louis Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

The victim was on the sidewalk when he was shot in his chest and back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:

At 4:08 in the 5700 block of South Hamilton Avenue, a man, 34, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head and was transported to U of C Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 4:15 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Muskegon Avenue, a man, 51, was inside a residence and involved in an argument that turned into a fight with a known woman. The woman pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking the victim in the head. The victim was transported to U of C Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital. Police said the incident was a domestic-related incident.

At 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of South California Avenue, a woman, 22, was outside walking when she suffered a graze wound to the head. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck by gunfire from an unidentified person who was traveling in a black SUV.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:08 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Maryland Avenue, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg while walking outside. The victim was transported to U of C, where she was listed in fair condition. Preliminary investigation indicates that an unidentified offender shot at the victim while traveling in a black sedan.

At 12:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue, a 32-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition after suffering a gunshot to the arm.

At 2:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, a 37-year-old woman was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot in the head. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai, where she was listed in critical condition.

At 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of South California Avenue, a 37-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle when he heard gunshots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken by fire crews to Mt. Sinai in good condition.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting. Check back for updates.