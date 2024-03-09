7 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least seven people were injured in shootings over the weekend across Chicago as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 35.

An 18-year-old is in critical condition after he was found inside the living room of a home with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, according to the Chicago Police Department. Police say the teen was found around 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of West Franklin. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

An argument in the street in East Garfield Park led to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police say at 1:37 a.m. a known female was arguing with a 35-year-old man in the 3400 block of West Madison Street when she fired multiple shots toward him. The victim was struck in the buttocks and was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Friday

At 9:38 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Kingston, a 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a white SUV fired shots. The victim was struck in the left leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday

At 2:56 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Cicero Avenue, a 29-year-old man was driving Northbound when a red sedan approached, and someone inside started shooting. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and arm. The shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 9:48 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Dearborn Street, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg while outside. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 2:48 p.m. in the 200 block of West 105th Place, a 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot by and unkown person. The victim was shot in the left flank and was transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:12 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Lacrosse, a 34-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in these incidents unless otherwise noted.

Check back for updates.