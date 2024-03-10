Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found shot to death inside warehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man found shot to death inside warehouse in Hermosa
Man found shot to death inside warehouse in Hermosa 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 55-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a warehouse on the city's Northwest Side Saturday night.

Chicago police said the victim was found inside a garage just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 11:08 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.