Person found shot to death inside warehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man found shot to death inside warehouse in Hermosa

Man found shot to death inside warehouse in Hermosa

Man found shot to death inside warehouse in Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 55-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a warehouse on the city's Northwest Side Saturday night.

Chicago police said the victim was found inside a garage just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.