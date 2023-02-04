Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 killed, 5 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and five others are wounded in shootings in Chicago during the weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 41.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old man was shot in the 12400 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman.

Police say around 9:10 p.m., the victim was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back in good condition.

The victim believes the suspect may have been traveling in a vehicle.

Ten minutes later, a 33-year-old man was in an argument inside a North Austin residence, in the 1300 block of North Central Avenue around 9:20 p.m., with a known man around 50 years of age who produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Later that evening around 10:40 p.m., A 32-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified suspect, in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street on the Near West Side.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 39-year-old man was inside a residence, in the 7900 block of South May Street in Auburn Gresham around 11:37 p.m., when a bullet traveling from outside shattered a window and struck the victim on the neck. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago where in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 3000 block of East 79th Place, a 34-year-old woman was exiting a vehicle when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was treated on scene by EMS. The victim refused to go to the hospital.

At 1:23 a.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified suspect traveling in a silver sedan that fled Eastbound on Lexington after the shooting. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.