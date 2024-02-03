Teen among 4 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least four people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 41.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 10 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department in serious condition to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the ankles.

Saturday

A 41-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 4700 block of West 47th Street around 1:41 a.m. when he was involved in a fight with two women. One of the women pulled out a handgun and shot him in the armpit.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

The female shooter, a concealed carry license holder, drove to the 8th District police station, where she was questioned by officers and Area One detectives.

Later in the morning, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were walking, in the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 6:18 a.m., when a white-in-color car occupied by three unknown offenders approached and fired shots in the victims' direction.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The woman injured her finger but refused medical treatment on the scene.

About an hour later, officers responded to gunshot detection alerts near the 9100 block of South Loomis Street around 7:15 a.m., where they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Two detectives.

Check back for updates.