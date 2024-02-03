CCL holder shoots, critically hurts man during fight on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was critically hurt after being shot during a fight with two women on the city's Southwest Side early Saturday morning.
The 41-year-old man was in a parking lot around 1:41 a.m. in the 4700 block of West 47th Street, when he was in a fight with two women, Chicago police said.
During the fight, one of the women pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the armpit.
The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The shooter, who is also a concealed carry holder, drove to the 8th District police station and was being questioned by officers and Area One detectives.
No further information was immediately available.
