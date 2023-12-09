Chicago Weekend Shootings: 3 killed, 7 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and seven others are hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 42.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to the 6000 block of South Laflin Street around 8:50 p.m. where they found a man, 18, unresponsive in the driver seat of a parked car.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told officers the offender was shooting from a gray van that fled the scene.

Hours later, a 28-year-old man was traveling in the passenger seat of a car, in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue just before 11 p.m., when he was shot at by an unknown offender in a white SUV that fled the scene.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim, identified as 42-year-old Ismael Yanez by the Medical Examiner's Officer, was driving when he was struck in the back of the head by gunfire.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai and was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car, in the 4400 block of South Wood Street.

Around 11:42 p.m., the victim was traveling in the car when he was struck in the back by gunfire. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 1:17 a.m., in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue, officers responded to a person shot and found multiple people struck by gunfire

At 1:18 a.m., in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue, a 23-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

At 2:20 a.m., in the 5100 block of West North Avenue, a 32-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender traveling in a black SUV. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 10:50 a.m., in the 200 block of South Pulaski Road, a man, 34, was inside a vehicle when he heard shots and then felt pain. He self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story.