1 dead after CCL holder returns fire at 2 gunmen on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead following a triple shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 1:17 a.m. and found three men struck by gunfire.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was outside when he was approached by two other men in a car who pulled out guns and started shooting. The victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his gun and returned fire - striking the two offenders, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The first occupant in the car, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second occupant of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 7:00 AM CST

