4 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 44.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 44-year-old man was exiting his vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Lafayette Avenue when an unknown person inside a white SUV shot in his direction and then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in his upper right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours later, a 19-year-old man was in an alley around 7:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue when shots were fired. He walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot to the right leg and was in fair condition.

An 18-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot to the right foot

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:37 a.m. in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, a 44-year-old man was arguing with another person when he was shot in the lower body. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Unless noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

