1 man killed, 2 others injured in shootout on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Chicago's Lower West Side early Monday morning.

Chicago police said that around 1:30 a.m., two 32-year-old men got into an argument with a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Paulina Street and shots were fired.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died. First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

The 32-year-old men were taken to the same hospital, one in critical condition and one in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.