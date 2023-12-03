Chicago Weekend Shootings: 10 hurt in shootings across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 10 people were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 56.

Friday

The first shooting the weekend happened around 7:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of South California Avenue. A man, 20, was near the sidewalk when he was struck in the arm by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening around 10:13 p.m., in the 6800 block of South Bishop Street, a 56-year-old man was on a residential porch when he was shot at by a known male offender who then fled the scene on foot.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Saturday

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a residence in the 10-100 block of West 116th Street.

Police say around 1:50 a.m., the victim was inside when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. Gunfire entered through the front glass window and struck the victim on the elbow.

He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 3:36 p.m., in the 1600 block of West Montvale Avenue, a 31-year-old woman was sitting in her car when she heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim drove away and later notified EMS. She suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 5:20 p.m., in the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue, a 31-year-old man was inside his residence when three unknown male offenders entered, and an argument ensued. The argument turned physical, and one offender fired a single gunshot in his direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound - the three offenders fled on foot. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 8:19 p.m., in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue¸ a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired and he was struck. The victim was shot in the rear and right thigh and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The victim was uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

At 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of North Lotus Avenue, a 29-year-old man was a passenger in a car when an unknown vehicle blocked the street and someone unknown fired shots in the area. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right elbow and self-transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

Sunday

At 8:50 a.m., in the 4400 block of North St. Louis Avenue, a man, 48, suffered a graze wound to his right ankle after an argument with a known offender while outside at the above location. The victim was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.

At 10:50 a.m., in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, two men, both 22, were inside a residence when a known offender began to fire shots in their direction, striking both victims. The first victim was shot in his back and was taken to U of C in critical condition. The second victim was shot in his right hand and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

This is a developing story.