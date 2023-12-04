Chicago police find man shot to death in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the city's West Side Monday morning.

The man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue in Little Village around 3:31 a.m., when he heard shots and felt pain. He was found by officers lying on the ground unresponsive, Police said.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.