Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police find man shot to death in Little Village

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the city's West Side Monday morning.

The man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 2800 block of South Drake Avenue in Little Village around 3:31 a.m., when he heard shots and felt pain. He was found by officers lying on the ground unresponsive, Police said.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 7:55 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.