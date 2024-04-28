5 people injured in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least five people have been injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Police Department. Their ages range from 17 to 32.

Friday

At 10:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Kildare, a 17-year-old girl was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown person shot her. She was struck in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Saturday

At 3 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue, a 24-year-old man was inside an apartment in an argument with another man when he was shot in the lower back. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The suspected shooter was arrested, and a handgun was recovered, police say.



At 7:39 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Dickens, a group of people was standing when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the right foot and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition. A 19-year-old girl was shot in the left arm and was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in fair condition.

At 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South California, a 32-year-old man was riding a scooter on the street when someone inside a dark-colored sedan started shooting. The victim was shot in the right foot and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At last check, no one has been arrested in any of these incidents unless otherwise noted.

