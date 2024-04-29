Watch CBS News
SWAT team looking for person who shot woman on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT situation is underway after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. 

Just before midnight, police said a 26-year-old woman was shot while standing outside in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive. Police said the shooter may have run into a nearby home on 77th Street and South Shore Drive. 

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was listed in fair condition. 

An active investigation is underway.   

This is a developing story. 

First published on April 29, 2024 / 5:31 AM CDT

