SWAT team looking for person who shot woman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT situation is underway after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Just before midnight, police said a 26-year-old woman was shot while standing outside in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive. Police said the shooter may have run into a nearby home on 77th Street and South Shore Drive.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was listed in fair condition.

An active investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.

