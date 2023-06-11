Chicago weekend shootings: 12 people injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 12 people are injured following shootings across the City of Chicago this weekend. The ages of the victims range from 20 to 59 years old.

In the first shooting of the weekend around 9 p.m. Friday night, police say a 51-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 111th Street when he was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Shortly later at 9:45 p.m., a man died in a traffic crash while trying to drive a shooting victim to the hospital. Police say a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Prairie when an unknown man shot him in the hand and foot. Another 33-year-old man was driving the shooting victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center when their vehicle struck a pole in the 4700 block of South King Drive. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the UofC where he was later pronounced dead. The shooting victim was transported to UofC by the Chicago fire department and was listed in fair condition.

Two people are injured, one critically, after they were shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:20 a.m. a 34-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were in a parked car in the 100 block of North Centra Park when someone started shooting. The 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The 34-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the righ hand.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest while trying to purchase a car from a social media marketplace in the city's Uptown neighborhood Saturday. Police say when the victim arrived near Montrose Avenue and Malden Street just after 3 p.m., two men pulled out handguns. The victim tried running away but was shot in the right side of the chest. He was in good condition Saturday night. Sources tell CBS 2 the fake sale was arranged on Facebook Marketplace.

At 3:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Karlov, a 22-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were both shot while working in a body shop. Police say a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The 22-year-old was shot in his left foot and transported to Mt. SInai in good condtion. The 59-year-old was shot in the foot and trasnported to Mt. Sinai in good condition Police say the 59-year-old was not being targeted.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: