Chicago wedding DJ Carlos Ruiz warns couples of scammers impersonating him online

A Chicago wedding DJ is warning couples to look out for people impersonating him and trying to scam them out of hundreds of dollars.

Carlos Ruiz is known for not only local weddings, but DJing Chicago Bulls games.

After DJing across Chicago for 15 years, he knows how to advertise his business, Don Carlo Events.

"Our main leads come from social media – TikTok, Facebook, Instagram. That has been our bread and butter," he said.

Ruiz said a potential client messaged him a few weeks ago, saying someone was using his content to mislead couples.

On Facebook, an unknown person took all his videos and posted them, but changed the page name from Don Carlo Events to DJ Ceelux.

Messages show potential clients messaged back and forth with them. The alleged scammers would quote prices, give package options, even ask about specific logistics like the venue, the day, and number of guests.

"When we found this, it was heartbreaking," Ruiz said. "At that moment, we felt hopeless, powerless, and like, 'What is going on out there?'"

Better Business Bureau of Chicago president and CEO Steve Bernas said couples planning their wedding need to do their research before they book.

He recommended getting quotes from multiple businesses, don't just go with the first choice. You should also compare phone numbers, email addresses, and websites between social media channels. Book any company using a credit card, not a cash app or a card linked to a bank, which are not required to give you your money back.

"With AI now, they can actually steal things, create things to make it look exactly like that website," Bernas said.

To make sure you plan the best wedding, Bernas said it probably starts with lots of long conversations.

Ruiz said that's why they talk face to face with their clients before they sign a contract or put down a deposit.

"We recommend to do a zoom call," Ruiz said.

He said one of the two potential victims was about to pay the scammers money when he realized the deposit link looked weird.

Ruiz is now worried others could not only fall victim but continue to impersonate him.

"I feel like this could be done over and over again, and there's no stop," he said.

Ruiz said one victim did pay the scammers around $200. He is thankful his community reported the problem, and Meta took down the page that was impersonating his business.