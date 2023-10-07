Chicago First Alert Weather: Fall temperatures continue, clouds arrive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall temperatures continue in the Chicago area, but clouds will arrive overnight Saturday and make Sunday a much cloudier day.

Saturday night brings increasing clouds and a low temperature of 44 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday and isolated sprinkles or drizzle. High temperatures will reach 56 degrees.

Temperatures remain cool through next week, and rain chances increase by the end of the week.

