Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup for Cubs Opening Day, storms ahead Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mild temperatures return.

Cubs Opening Day will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Chances for showers increase later in the day.

There's an increased chance for rain and storms by Friday. The greatest change for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

Multiple rounds of storms tomorrow. Damaging wind and tornadoes possible (Greatest severe threat timing: 3pm - 11pm) — make sure to stay connected with the @cbschicago First Alert Weather Team.

Areas near Chicago, north near Waukegan and Northwest Indiana can expected scattered thunderstorms.

More widespread storms will hit near Aurora, Joliet and south near Kankakee. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to provide updates and storms develop.

Snow showers are possible Saturday morning before a sharp drop in temperatures.