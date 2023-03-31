Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms with damaging winds Friday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waves of storms with threatening conditions are ahead Friday.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with the first round of storms moving in this morning. Morning downpours will likely not cause dangerous conditions. Afternoon and evening conditions will impact commuters.

By the afternoon, severe conditions build. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible as fast moving storms move into the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour Friday night into Saturday morning.

A wind advisory will take effect for southern areas near Kankakee.

Rain and storms move out by the late evening hours as rain and snow showers return Saturday. High winds will continue to be a threat.

Sunday, temperatures return to the 60s as conditions calm.