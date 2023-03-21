Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, rain developing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mild day with showers developing.
Tuesday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Later in the day highs drop down into the 40s again as showers develop.
Off and on rain showers are likely through the end of the week.
Conditions will be cooler by the end of the week with Friday being the coolest day.
