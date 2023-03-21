Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, rain developing

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A mild day with showers developing. 

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Later in the day highs drop down into the 40s again as showers develop.

Off and on rain showers are likely through the end of the week. 

Conditions will be cooler by the end of the week with Friday being the coolest day. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

