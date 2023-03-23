Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning downpours

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning rain gives way to wet conditions for the commute.

Thursday morning commuters should allow for extra time as roadways will be wet and visibility will be low. Rain chances diminish after 9 a.m.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s with noticeably coolers conditions at night. 

Another storm system approaches the area late Friday into Saturday brining rain and snow.   

Milder temperatures in the 40s and 50s return next week. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

