Highs in the teens on Monday in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two cold days are ahead in the Chicago area before a slight mid-week warmup. 

Due to a northwesterly wind, wind chills will range from -5 to -15 degrees overnight and throughout the start of Tuesday morning. A quick-hitting disturbance will march through the region early Tuesday morning between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. creating light fluffy snow showers.

Accumulations will be almost nonexistent, but a dusting could cover the roadways, mainly south of the city. After the snow passes, a re-enforced shot of cold air grips the midwest. Tuesday's highs return to the middle teens, feeling like the single digits during the afternoon hours as skies clear.   

Thawing will take place as the end of the week features above-normal temperatures. Highs Thursday and Friday will be near 40 degrees. 

Another chance of rain and snow returns to the forecast Saturday. 

