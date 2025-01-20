Chicago is, currently, colder than Antarctica

CHICAGO (CBS) — In need of a break from Chicago's arctic cold? Try heading to Antarctica.

Monday's temperatures are in the single digits, but in Antarctica, highs are in the 30s. Meteorologist Kylee Miller said January is actually the warmest month in Antarctica, when highs reach the 30s to 50s, depending on whether the location is inland or on the coast.

Chicago is also colder than North Pole, Alaska, where highs are in the mid-20s.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon on Monday in Chicago, with wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. The advisory will take effect again at 9 p.m. Monday until Tuesday at noon, when wind chills could be as low as 30 degrees below zero.

The arctic cold is expected to stay through Wednesday.

Temperatures as of Monday morning.

Strangely enough, Jan. 20 marks the 40th anniversary of the coldest record low temperature, which was set at 27 degrees below zero back in 1985. That day also brought the lowest recorded wind chill reading at 57 degrees below zero.

Those records date back to June 1872.