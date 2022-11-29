Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Artic air moves in tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain
Chicago First Alert Weather: Some rain 01:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures today into the upper 50s. Strong souutherly winds continue to pull warmer air our way until the strong cold front crosses our area this evening.

highs-so-far-adi.png
CBS
mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS
highs-so-far-adi.png
CBS

Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after dark.

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

Arctic air moves in tonight once the front passes. Brutally cold in the morning with high winds and a "feels like" temperature in the single digits far west/northwest suburbs with temperatures in the teens elsewhere.

futurecast-feels-gfs-adi.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

Even though the forecast high is 33 degrees, it'll never feel like that. Wind chills stay in the teens all day.

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. FALLING TEMPS. LOW 27.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 33.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 2:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.