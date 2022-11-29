Chicago First Alert Weather: Artic air moves in tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures today into the upper 50s. Strong souutherly winds continue to pull warmer air our way until the strong cold front crosses our area this evening.

Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after dark.

Arctic air moves in tonight once the front passes. Brutally cold in the morning with high winds and a "feels like" temperature in the single digits far west/northwest suburbs with temperatures in the teens elsewhere.

Even though the forecast high is 33 degrees, it'll never feel like that. Wind chills stay in the teens all day.

TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. FALLING TEMPS. LOW 27.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 33.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.

