Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch until midnight; heat advisory until evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area, as intense storms are expected to move in this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued the severe thunderstorm watch for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage County, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until midnight.

Meantime, a Heat Advisory remains in place for the entire area until 8 p.m. tonight.

A Flood Watch remains in place for heavy rain from likely storms in the afternoon.

Through 4 to 5 p.m.

Heat Advisories continue. Temps in the 90s for most, with index values topping 100 and approaching 110. The lake provides some slight relief with a very pronounced lake breeze close to shore.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storms likely. Some may be strong to severe. Very heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Gusty winds and hail may be possible as well.

After 9 p.m.

Storms may be ongoing and flooding may become more widespread. Storms will continue (with less severity, but potential flooding) overnight.

Cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, but the humidity sticks around.

Storm chances stick around too -- at least through Friday.

Clearer and more pleasant by the weekend!

