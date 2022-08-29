Chicago Weather Alert: More storms possible through late evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The intense line of thunderstorms that rocked the area earlier this afternoon, have exited the region.

Warm and humid air remains in place, despite that line of severe storms that moved through the area. As instability and temperatures increase a bit, additional storms are possible through the late evening, especially for areas south of I-80. Storms that do develop could be severe, producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The threat for storms will decrease after midnight. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy areas of fog.

Skies will clear early Tuesday morning, allowing for a sunny and beautiful afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will funnel in drier and cooler air on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with falling humidity throughout the day.

Sunny skies continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A breezy southwest wind will make for a warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northerly winds return this weekend, allowing for highs to be in the low 80s Saturday through Labor Day.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms, then an isolated chance for showers overnight. Mostly cloudy with areas of fog overnight. Low 66°

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Less humid. High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High 82°