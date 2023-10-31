Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: First snowfall of the season, high temperatures in the 30s

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: First snowfall of the season, high temperatures in the 30s
Chicago Weather Alert: First snowfall of the season, high temperatures in the 30s 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a cold and snowy night for trick-or-treaters Tuesday. 

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds-1.png

The first snowfall of the season is expected in the morning hours between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. This first round could lead to slick road conditions.

5-panel-daypart-today-26.png

High temperatures will be int he 30s with wind chills in the 20s. 

More bursts of snow are expected through the afternoon and evening but should wind down between 10 and 11 p.m.

7-day-forecast-am-35.png

Lake Effect snow continues for Northwest Indiana with 2 to 3 inches expected.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 5:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.