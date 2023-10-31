Chicago Weather Alert: First snowfall of the season, high temperatures in the 30s

Chicago Weather Alert: First snowfall of the season, high temperatures in the 30s

Chicago Weather Alert: First snowfall of the season, high temperatures in the 30s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a cold and snowy night for trick-or-treaters Tuesday.

The first snowfall of the season is expected in the morning hours between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. This first round could lead to slick road conditions.

High temperatures will be int he 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

More bursts of snow are expected through the afternoon and evening but should wind down between 10 and 11 p.m.

Lake Effect snow continues for Northwest Indiana with 2 to 3 inches expected.