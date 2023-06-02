Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's 'Wear Orange Peace March' honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Wear Orange Peace March' honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Chicago's 'Wear Orange Peace March' honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The color orange is taking over in one Chicago neighborhood. 

The Wear Orange Peace March hit the streets in South Austin Friday afternoon. Neighbors and elected officials rallied in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed by gang members in 2013. Her death helped Gun Violence Awareness Day become a national event.

The first Wear Orange Day was held on June 2, 2015. That would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 18th birthday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.