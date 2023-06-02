Chicago's 'Wear Orange Peace March' honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The color orange is taking over in one Chicago neighborhood.

The Wear Orange Peace March hit the streets in South Austin Friday afternoon. Neighbors and elected officials rallied in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed by gang members in 2013. Her death helped Gun Violence Awareness Day become a national event.

The first Wear Orange Day was held on June 2, 2015. That would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 18th birthday.

Today on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange to call attention to our nation’s gun violence crisis that steals more than 43,000 lives and wounds 76,000 more every year, because an America free from gun violence is worth fighting for.



Why do you #WearOrange today? pic.twitter.com/gsKhUwpCqv — Everytown (@Everytown) June 2, 2023