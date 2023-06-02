Chicago's 'Wear Orange Peace March' honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The color orange is taking over in one Chicago neighborhood.
The Wear Orange Peace March hit the streets in South Austin Friday afternoon. Neighbors and elected officials rallied in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed by gang members in 2013. Her death helped Gun Violence Awareness Day become a national event.
The first Wear Orange Day was held on June 2, 2015. That would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 18th birthday.
