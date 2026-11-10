Amtrak begins construction on new "level boarding" platforms at Chicago Union Station

Construction starts Tuesday on a $112 million project to create new "level boarding" platforms for Amtrak trains at Union Station in Chicago.

The 2 ½-year project is designed to install platforms that serve multiple tracks and allow passengers to step directly onto trains without using stairs, ramps, or lifts. The project will transform platforms 30 through 38 at Union Station.

The new platforms will make boarding trains easier for riders who use wheelchairs, parents with strollers, travelers carrying luggage, and seniors who have difficulty climbing stairs or ramps.

"Amtrak is committed to making our stations accessible to all customers and we are actively working on accessibility across the national network where more than 80 stations have accessibility projects under construction." said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. "We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger."

Amtrak said the project also will increase rail capacity at Union Station.

The project will convert unused platforms originally built for mail and parcels into passenger platforms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The platforms previously were connected to a post office facility above the tracks until it was relocated.

The project also will include installation of a new climate-controlled waiting area with restrooms.