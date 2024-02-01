Chicago Tribune journalist go on one day strike, demanding fair contracts

Tribune journalist go on 24-hour walkout for fair contract

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Tribune journalists are holding a 24-hour walkout Thursday in protest of slow-paced negotiations with the newspaper's owner, Alden Global Capital.

Tribune workers want better pay, and the company to drop its proposal that would let Alden eliminate the company's 401(k) match.

They say news coverage will suffer with fewer "beat" reporters covering important topics that Tribune readers depend upon.

"We want a fairer contract, and we want to do it so we can cover this city that we love the way that it deserves to be," said Tribune film critic Michael Phillips. "We don't want to just start giving up on this neighborhood, and that beat."

It's the first time Tribune journalists have ever gone on strike.

Similar job actions are taking place at seven other Alden-owned Tribune publishing newsrooms.